MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jeremiah Lisbo is joining the cast of Star Cinema's upcoming film "Love at First Stream," replacing actor Rhys Miguel.

ABS-CBN Films made the announcement on Monday.

According to a statement, Lisbo will star opposite former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Kaori Oinuma as Miguel will no longer join the project due to "personal matters."

"ABS-CBN Films officially announced that Jeremiah Lisbo has been cast in its upcoming offering with kumu, 'Love at First Stream,' where he is starring opposite Kaori Oinuma. Jeremiah has stepped in for Rhys Miguel, who was initially cast in the role but will no longer appear in the project due to personal matters," the statement read.

"We are excited to bring the story of life as we continue to deliver entertainment through various offerings to our audiences worldwide," the statement added.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, "Love at First Stream" will be headlined by Daniela Stranner, Anthony Jennings, Oinuma and Lisbo.

The tandem of Chico Alicaya and Amanda Zamora will also be part of the much-awaited project.

It was last July when Star Cinema, the country's biggest film production company, and Kumu, the country's biggest live streaming and social entertainment platform, announced that they are teaming up to create a one-of-a-kind film.