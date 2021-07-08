Star Cinema reveals lead stars of upcoming Cathy Garcia Molina movie

MANILA – Star Cinema announced on Thursday the lead stars of its upcoming movie to be directed by Cathy Garcia Molina.

Titled “Love at First Stream,” the movie will be headlined by Daniela Stranner, Anthony Jennings, Kaori Oinuma and Rhys Miguel.

The project will be a collaboration between the ABS-CBN film outfit and the country’s biggest live streaming and social entertainment platform, Kumu.

“Grabe nung sinabi sa amin, nung pinitch sa amin, parang maiyak-iyak talaga ako nung time na 'yun. Kasi pangarap ko maturuan ni Direk Cathy. Finally ito na siya,” Oinuma said in a press conference on Thursday.

“Sobrang weird 'yung feeling na dati pangarap lang namin ito tapos unti-unti nagiging totoo na. Super unreal 'yung feeling na makakasama namin si Direk tapos mala-launch kami sa movie na ito,” added Miguel.

As for Stranner, she said: “Nandoon 'yung excitement, pressure and takot. Gulat na gulat ako na nabigyan kami ng project sa dinami-dami ng artista, tapos during pandemic pa. [Tapos] nalaman namin na si Direk Cathy pa.”

Jennings, on the other hand, said: “Nagulat din ako na si Direk Cathy. Akala ko hindi na siya magwo-work. Sobrang swerte namin kasi makakatrabaho namin siya. Sobrang kinakabahan din ako kasi kapag siya, nagta-top one lagi 'yung movies niya.”

Without giving away too much, Molina said the story of the movie is something “most generations can relate to.”

“Our title might seem na parang siyang pang bagets kasi ‘Love at First Stream.’ True enough, they are [youngsters]. Pero lagi lang huwag kalimutan na nandito po ako to represent my generation… Para siyang love letter to each generation,” she said.

Molina said there were many considerations before they decided to tap the four new stars to headline this movie and she is looking forward for them to show their strengths as actors.

When asked about working with rising artists, Molina said: “Hindi pa alam ng tao kung anong kayang ibigay ng mga ito. So nandito pa lang kami para magpakita kung ano ang kaya nilang ibigay. Mas walang expectations. Kapag na-surpass namin, very good kami.”

Star Cinema has yet to reveal the other cast members of the movie as well as its release date.