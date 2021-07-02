Star Cinema, Kumu join forces to create one-of-a-kind movie

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Cinema, the country's biggest film production company, and Kumu, the country's biggest live streaming and social entertainment platform, are teaming up to create a one-of-a-kind film.

This was announced on Friday by Olivia Lamasan, managing director of ABS-CBN Films, and Kumu's senior vice president for business development Paolo Pineda.

"Ang isa sa ikinatutuwa ko sa proyekto na ito is that it's going to give rise to new talents and hopefully new love teams and it's going to be from our very own Rise Artists Studio," Lamasan said.

According to Pineda, this will also be the first time viewers can also be part of movie.

"It will actually be a first in Philippine movie history. As we all know Kumu is always focused on its Kumunity so we found a way to make them part of it, not necessarily the big stars, but they can star in the movie. They can sing the song for the movie and few more things. Just wait for the announcement in the next few weeks," Pineda said.

The upcoming movie, according to Lamasan will be directed by blockbuster filmmaker Cathy Garcia-Molina, who is also a streamer on Kumu.



According to Lamasan, the upcoming movie "carries romance and family which is very Star Cinema, which is very Cathy Garcia-Molina and very Oliva Lamasan."

For her part, Molina said she immediately agreed to do the project when it was offered to her. It is also her way of giving back by helping new artists.



"Really the reason why nagustuhan ko ang proyektong ito at tinanggap ko is because makaka-create tayo ng bagong avenue as Kumu is already doing to new artists. Alam niyo naman ako I'm in love with new artists," said Molina, best known for directing hit films like "One More Chance," "A Very Special Love" and "The Hows of Us."

"I love working with new artists, I love seeing them grow. Kasi once in my lifetime binigyan ako ng break and that's what I want sana na tayo ay makapagbigay ng break sa mga talento na mayroon naman ang Pilipinas na naniniwala ako na marami tayo. So Kumu is doing that also and Star Cinema and kinombine mo. So tuwang-tuwa ako because marami tayong artista na mabibigyan ng screening time ika nga to show off what they have," Molina added.