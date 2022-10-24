Sam Smith to release new album 'Gloria' next year

British singer Sam Smith is set to release his new studio album next year.

In an Instagram post, Smith announced that "Gloria" will be launched on January 27 along with his concert tour.

"It's happening ... UK, Ireland & Europe 2023! Pre-order the new album 'Gloria' in any format from the official store before Monday at 4 p.m. BST to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code," Smith said in the caption.

"Pre-sale begins on Tuesday 25th October at 10 a.m. BST. I cannot wait to see you all sailors, it's going to be truly incredible," he added.

Smith's comeback song "Unholy" with Kim Petras went to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for his seventh Top 10 hit.

He has 4 Grammy awards under his belt including Best New Artist in 2015. The others are Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Stay With Me," and Best Pop Vocal Album for "In The Lonely Hour".

