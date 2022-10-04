American musician Steve Lacy has reached a new milestone with his hit song "Bad Habit" topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This is Lacy's first No. 1 song on the charts and dethroned mainstay track "As It Was" by Harry Styles fell to the second spot.

"Damn I ain’t even have to change fr we #1 babyyyyy. July 11th was my first entry at 100 and today Oct 3rd my first entry at #1. wow oh wow. I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. u know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. iPhone boy to superstar," Lacy said in an Instagram post.

The new list also saw the return of British singer Sam Smith and American rapper Cardi B to the charts.

Smith's comeback song "Unholy" with Kim Petras took the third spot, while Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2" with GloRilla is at No. 9. This is Smith's seventh Top 10 and Cardi B's 11th in the charts.

According to Billboard, “Bad Habit” tallied 40.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, 20.4 million streams, and 2,000 downloads sold in the September 23 to 29 tracking week, citing Luminate.

"The single, which Lacy solely produced and co-wrote, slips to No. 2 after five nonconsecutive weeks atop the Streaming Songs chart; rises to a new No. 7 high, from No. 8, on Radio Songs; and, despite its sales gain, dips to No. 38, from its No. 37 best, on Digital Song Sales," it added.

