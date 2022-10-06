Screenshot from Sam Smith's YouTube channel

British singer Sam Smith is back with a new single "Unholy."

Smith was joined by Kim Petras in the music video along with "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki.

The latest Billboard Hot 100 list saw the return of Smith and American rapper Cardi B to the charts.

Smith's comeback song "Unholy" with Kim Petras took the third spot, while Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2" with GloRilla is at No. 9. This is Smith's seventh Top 10 and Cardi B's 11th in the charts.

Smith has 4 Grammy awards under his belt including Best New Artist in 2015. The others are Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Stay With Me," and Best Pop Vocal Album for "In The Lonely Hour."

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: