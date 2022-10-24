LOOK: 'Darna' stars surprise mais vendor in Marikina

MANILA -- The cast of hit ABS-CBN superhero series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" led by lead actress Jane de Leon met with a corn vendor in Marikina City as part of the program’s #DarnaAll tour.

As seen in photos uploaded by JRB Creative Production, De Leon was joined by co-stars Mac Manicad and LA Santos in surprising the vendor with free groceries, as well as interacting with buyers and other vendors at the Marikina Public Market.

"Pero 'Nay may challenge po tayo, dapat 'yung P500 ay mapagkasya natin dalawang ulam," De Leon shared.

"Pero malay mo mamaya dadagdagan pa ni Jane 'yan," Manicad said.

Living up to its message that Darna’s heroism is in everyone, De Leon met with jeepney drivers in Makati City early this month.

Seeing Darna in “all” extends the message of a mural which was unveiled before the fantasy series premiered last August.

The artwork, created by renowned muralist Anina Rubio, depicts Darna alongside everyday Filipinos — a jeepney driver, medical worker, student, teacher, policeman, soldier, farmer — who, like the character, each has on their forehead the distinct winged emblem, representing their power.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

