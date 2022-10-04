PHOTOS: 'Darna' meets jeepney drivers in Makati City

Darna actress Jane de Leon hops on a jeep during the #DarnaAll tour on Tuesday. JRB Creative Production

Living up to its message that Darna’s heroism is in everyone, the cast of the superhero series, led by lead actress Jane de Leon, met jeepney drivers in Makati City on Tuesday — the first of the program’s #DarnaAll tour.

De Leon was joined by Mac Manicad and LA Santos in interacting with jeepney drivers as well as commuters in Guadalupe, Makati, as seen in photos from JRB Creative Production.

The “Darna” star was all-smiles as she tried being a driver’s assistant or “konduktor,” and as she posed for selfies with fans. The cast members also put Darna stickers with commuter-themed messages on the jeepneys.

“Abangan ang susunod na paglipad ni #Darna sa inyong lugar!” ABS-CBN teased, referring to the #DarnaAll.

Seeing Darna in “all” extends the message of a mural unveiled leading up to the August premiere of the series.

The artwork, created by renowned muralist Anina Rubio, depicts Darna alongside everyday Filipinos — a jeepney driver, medical worker, student, teacher, policeman, soldier, farmer — who, like the character, each has on their forehead the distinct winged emblem, representing their power.

“Nasaan si Darna?” the campaign asked.

A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. 'Darna' lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. The answer, as painted on the mural: “Ikaw, ako, tayong lahat si Darna.”

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

