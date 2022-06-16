IN PHOTOS: ‘Ikaw, ako, tayong lahat si Darna’

A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A mural depicting Darna and fellow Filipinos as everyday heroes, created by Anina Rubio, is unveiled at the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon Ciy on June 16, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television. ‘Darna’ lead actress Jane de Leon and co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia graced the event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — “Nasaan si Darna?” This was the question a sprawling mural depicting the Filipino superhero sought to unpack, leading up to the long-awaited return of the Mars Ravelo character on television.
The answer, unveiled on Thursday: “Ikaw, ako, tayong lahat si Darna.”
Created by renowned muralist Anina Rubio, the artwork shows Darna in her iconic battle gear, alongside everyday Filipinos — a jeepney driver, medical worker, student, teacher, policeman, soldier, farmer — who, like the character, each has on their forehead the distinct winged emblem, representing their power.
“Ang concept is, ‘Nasaan si Darna?’ Lahat tayo naghahanap ng superhero, ng bayani, pero I wanted to portray Filipinos as everyday heroes for this mural project,” Rubio said.
“Naniniwala ako na heroism doesn’t always have to be grand or big actions. Minsan, small acts of kindness towards yourself, towards other people, and towards the environment is an act of heroism on its own,” she explained.
The mural, painted on the exterior wall of the ABS-CBN headquarters along Eugenio Lopez Drive, also includes mirrors framed with the same Darna logo, so fans can take a selfie that would depict them as their own hero.
“Hopefully, sa mural na ito, ma-inspire each and every one of you to find and unleash the Darna within,” Rubio said.
Jane de Leon, who portrays the title character in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” took part in the official unveiling of the mural. She was joined by fellow cast members Janella Salvador, who plays Darna’s nemesis Valentina, and Joshua Garcia, whose role is a police officer named Brian.
Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” also stars Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Zaijian Jaranilla as Ding.
site only, slideshow, Darna, Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, Anina Rubio