Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson have son Jude baptized

MANILA – Ex-couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson had their son Jude baptized recently.

Salvador’s mom Jenine Desiderio shared photos of the baptism on her Instagram page Saturday.

It appears that the baptism happened on the same day Salvador and Paterson celebrated the birthday of Jude, who turned two years old on Oct. 20.

“Welcome to the Christian World, @judetrevorpaterson & Happy 2nd birthday,” Desiderio captioned her post.

In two separate posts, Salvador and Paterson earlier shared videos on their respective Instagram pages revealing their birthday messages for their son.

Salvador uploaded a video showing all her moments with Jude since he was still inside her womb.

"2 years ago I was given the honor of bringing this little angel to life on earth. My best buddy for life ," she captioned her post.

For his part, Paterson posted a video showing their father and son moments.

"Here comes my son. Hard to believe 2 years has gone by so quick. To you my son, my life force, my everything. Happy birthday, if only you could comprehend the love I have for you. As much as I want you to be my little man forever I can’t wait to watch you grow. Love you always and forever. (p.s one day you’ll be able to guard me sa basketball)," Paterson said.

Just last month, Paterson confirmed that he and Salvador have separated nearly a year ago.

Salvador, who stars in the ABS-CBN fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as Valentina, had opened up about being a single mother, without directly addressing her status with Paterson.



Paterson and Salvador welcomed their first child in October 2020.

FROM THE ARCHIVE