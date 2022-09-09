Markus Paterson confirms breakup with Janella Salvador

Actor denies pertaining to ex-girlfriend in viral remark

Former couple Markus Paterson and Janella Salvador. Instagram: @markus

MANILA — Actor Markus Paterson denied Friday that he was pertaining to actress Janella Salvador in his viral remark about no longer wanting to date someone from showbiz.

In a statement, Paterson also confirmed that he and Salvador, with whom he has a child, separated nearly a year ago. Salvador earlier mentioned being a single mother, without directly addressing her status with Paterson.

“Just to clear up the facts, me and Janella have been broken up for almost a year,” Paterson wrote via Instagram Stories. “She’s happy in life, and I’m happy in life and our only priority is Jude.”

Referring to his controversial comment in an episode of “Boys After Dark,” Paterson clarified: “What I said in the podcast wasn’t actually about her but I understand that it was open to misinterpretation because of the way I phrased it & since we never actually announced our break up.”

Paterson became the subject of intrigue this past week when the remark, about avoiding dating someone from showbiz, circulated on social media, coincidentally amid speculation about his relationship with Salvador.

“Kung may lessons ako sa mga relationships ko, never to date someone in the industry, bro. Huwag niyo i-cut iyan, seryoso ako diyan,” he said in the viral clip.

He reiterated his stance later in the episode, by giving advice to fellow young actors or aspiring actors. “Sa lahat ng mga manonood na batang artista or gusto mag-artista, huwag kayong mag-date ng ibang babaeng artista,” Paterson said.

As of writing, Salvador has yet to issue a statement directly pertaining to her relationship with Paterson following the actor’s viral remark.

Related video: