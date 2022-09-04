Janella Salvador calls herself a single mom

MANILA – Janella Salvador seems to have addressed rumors that she and Markus Paterson have ended their relationship after she described herself as a single mom.

Salvador and Paterson share a son, Jude.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News’ Bernadette Sembrano for her vlog, Salvador talked about how she relates to her “Darna” character, Regina.

“I actually portray two characters. Si Valentina, she’s the monster. The alter ego is Regina, she’s the human form. Si Valentina, she’s a monster, she’s fierce, she’s scary. Si Regina, she’s a lawyer and vlogger. She’s very intelligent and her heart is in the right place. She fights for justice,” she began.

Opening up about her similarities with her character, Salvador said: “Kasi si Regina, kapag meron siyang ipinaglalaban, as long as alam niyang nasa tama siya, ilalaban niya talaga.”

As a person, Salvador said she is like Regina who fights for what she thinks is right, as long as she knows she is not stepping on anyone.

When prodded to reveal the last thing she fought for, Salvador quipped: “Being a single mom.”

“Talagang nilalaban ko iyon. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya. As much as I love the people around me who are always there to help me, I always want to know na kaya kong gawin. I don’t want it to sound bad kasi, pero I can rely on myself na hindi ko kailangang humingi ng tulong sa iba.”

Saying she likes being independent, Salvador said it’s something she might have picked up from her mom who also raised her on her own.

“Siguro kasi I saw my mom growing up, kung paano siya. She was able to raise us on her own. So siguro na-embody ko rin kung paano siya. I wanted to be independent as well.”

Salvador is Jenine Desiderio's daughter with her former partner, band vocalist Juan Miguel Salvador.

For Salvador, she considers herself a strong woman despite all the challenges in life she has to face.

“I always hear that I am the bravest person that they know,” she said.

