Gerald Anderson enjoys vacation with dad in Hawaii

MANILA – Gerald Anderson flew to Hawaii to spend quality time with his father.

Anderson shared snaps of their time together on his Instagram page on Saturday, showing him, his dad and his friends hitting the beach.

The actor also took time to watch Hawaii’s beautiful sunset.

“Mahalo Hawaii. And Mahalo to all our kababayans sa Hawaii .. much love,” he captioned his post.

Prior to going to Hawaii, Anderson has been spotted spending a lot of time with his girlfriend Julia Barretto.

They recently went to Singapore to watch the Formunal One Grand Prix.

Before that, the two were rumored to have broken up, which Barretto vehemently denied.

“I don’t think I’ll get into a relationship with somebody na I don’t trust,” Barretto said in an interview with Karen Davila. “ I do trust him and he shows me that every single day, there’s just no reason for me to doubt.”

Asked whether they intend to get married soon, Barretto answered: “I don’t think that’s up to me. I think that’ll come at the right time. But I do feel very secure in the relationship that we have, and I’m really happy. I don’t have anything to worry about.”

