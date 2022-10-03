Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson flew to Singapore over the weekend to personally witness the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Barretto herself shared their photos via her Instagram Stories, showing how much fun they had watching the event even if it was raining.

In a recent interview with Davila, Barretto said Anderson has her complete trust amid rumors hounding their relationship.

“I don’t think I’ll get into a relationship with somebody na I don’t trust. I do trust him and he shows me that every single day, there’s just no reason for me to doubt,” she said.

Barretto also described their relationship as “serious,” explaining that the “sense of security” Anderson provides sets him apart from her past partners.

“His kindness has really grounded me and has really motivated me to become a better person. He’s created such a safe and healthy environment in my life. I feel good,” she said.

Asked whether they intend to get married soon, Barretto answered: “I don’t think that’s up to me. I think that’ll come at the right time. But I do feel very secure in the relationship that we have, and I’m really happy. I don’t have anything to worry about.”

