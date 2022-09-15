Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson. Instagram: @juliabarretto

MANILA — After weeks of keeping mum on rumors surrounding her relationship with actor Gerald Anderson, actress Julia Barretto has broken her silence to address their supposed breakup.

Barretto was asked about her current status with Anderson in an interview with Karen Davila, published on the news anchor’s YouTube vlog on Thursday.

“Sa news, every month, that’s the situation,” she said, referring to their alleged separation. “No, we haven’t broken up. I think that’s a sign na we’re really able to protect our relationship and keep it private.”

Barretto and Anderson’s relationship became the subject of speculation in August, when rumors romantically linking the actor with his movie co-star, Kylie Padilla, circulated on social media.

Padilla was quick to deny any romantic ties with her leading man. Anderson, meanwhile, made light of the rumors when asked for his reaction by TV host Ogie Diaz, saying that they will have to wait nine months, referring to the allegation that Padilla is pregnant.

Barretto, in her interview with Davila, said Anderson has her complete trust.

“I don’t think I’ll get into a relationship with somebody na I don’t trust. I do trust him and he shows me that every single day, there’s just no reason for me to doubt,” she said.

The “Expensive Candy” star also described their relationship as “serious,” explaining that the “sense of security” Anderson provides sets him apart from her past partners.

“His kindness has really grounded me and has really motivated me to become a better person. He’s created such a safe and healthy environment in my life. I feel good,” she said.

Asked whether they intend to get married soon, Barretto answered: “I don’t think that’s up to me. I think that’ll come at the right time. But I do feel very secure in the relationship that we have, and I’m really happy. I don’t have anything to worry about.”

