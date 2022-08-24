Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla are first-time co-stars in the romance film 'Unravel.' Facebook: MAVX Productions

MANILA — Actress Kylie Padilla denied Wednesday circulating rumors romantically linking her with her movie co-star Gerald Anderson and alleging she is pregnant.

In the past week, supposed “reports” claiming that Padilla is an expectant mother anew circulated on social media, tagging Anderson as her new flame after her split from her husband, actor Aljur Abrenica.

Padilla, 29, denied both rumors — that she is pregnant and is dating Anderson — in a tweet.

Just to be clear. NONE OF IT IS TRUE. I’m not pregnant and I’m not dating anyone in the industry. This is the last time I am speaking on this. Ingat sa bagyo everyone. — kylienicolep (@kylienicolep) August 24, 2022

Padilla and Anderson recently wrapped filming their first movie together, “Unravel.” They were recently in Switzerland where the story is set.

Anderson, 33, has opted to keep mum on the rumors. The lead star of “A Family Affair” is in a three-year relationship with actress Julia Barretto.

Padilla, meanwhile, confirmed dating anew in May, a year after she and Abrenica, with whom she has two children, announced their separation.

