Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla begin filming 'Unravel'

Cameras have begun to roll for the upcoming movie of Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla.

Behind-the-scenes photos of the two as they film “Unravel” made the rounds online after Erwin Blanco of Mavx Productions shared them on Facebook Monday night.

The pictures depict Anderson and Padilla in character, in what appears to be a scene where they are having a serious conversation.

There were also shots taken during a filming break at the famous “Crash Landing on You” location in Iseltwald, Switzerland.

The pairing of Anderson and Padilla, who both came from rival networks, was teased last June by MAVX Productions, the film outfit behind “A Faraway Land” (Paolo Contis and Yen Santos) and “Ikaw” (Janine Gutierrez and Pepe Herrera).

In a live video on Facebook, MAVX Productions gave a look at a pictorial featuring both Anderson and Padilla, who mentioned that their characters are named Noah and Lucy.

Anderson’s new role marks another consecutive first-time pairing for the actor, following the likes of “Init sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion, “Hello Heart” with Gigi de Lana, and “A Family Affair” with Ivana Alawi.