Photos from Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla's Instagram accounts

Actors Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla have arrived in Switzerland to film their upcoming movie “Unravel.”

Padilla took to Instagram to share some snaps of Basel, Switzerland while adding the movie title as a hashtag.

“One thing I can say without saying too much is this character scared me but this story already holds a special place in my heart. See you soon Lucy. #UNRAVEL,” she said in one of her posts.

Meanwhile, Anderson is also already in Switzerland as seen in his Instagram Stories.

The pairing of Anderson and Padilla, who both came from rival networks, was teased last June by MAVX Productions, the film outfit behind “A Faraway Land” (Paolo Contis and Yen Santos) and “Ikaw” (Janine Gutierrez and Pepe Herrera).

In a live video on Facebook, MAVX Productions gave a behind-the-scenes look at a pictorial featuring both Anderson and Padilla, who mentioned that their characters are named Noah and Lucy.

Anderson’s new role marks another consecutive first-time pairing for the actor, following the likes of “Init sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion, “Hello Heart” with Gigi de Lana, and “A Family Affair” with Ivana Alawi.

