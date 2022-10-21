South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High. Photo: Instagram/@blobyblo

MANILA — South Korean hip-hop group Epik High announced Friday the venue and ticket prices for its upcoming solo concert in the country.

Member Tablo posted on Twitter a poster for the Philippine leg of the trio's "Epik High is Here" tour, which showed that the concert would take place on November 30 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

HIGH SKOOL ALERT!! 🙌



𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐊 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 Asia Pacific Tour 2022 - Chapter 2 - in Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei!



🎟 Tickets will go on-sale on:

Manila - 28 Oct (Fri), 12pm

Kuala Lumpur - 28 Oct (Fri), 12pm

Taipei - 13 Nov (Sun), 11.28am pic.twitter.com/Hefdwnuuo3 — tablo (@blobyblo) October 21, 2022

Based on the poster, the following are the ticket prices:

VIP (Limited) - P10,500

Early Entry (Standing) - P6,900

General Admission (Standing) - P5,900

Loge - P6,900

Balcony - P5,900

Tickets will go on sale beginning October 28 via Ticketnet, said Tablo.

The group, known for hits like "Born Hater" and "Rosario," previously performed in Manila in 2015.

Ahead of the solo concert, Epik High is also scheduled to perform at Hallyuween 2022, a Halloween-themed K-pop festival at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 29.

