Popular South Korean hip-hop group Epik High is bringing its concert tour to Manila in November, member Tablo announced on Saturday.
On Twitter, Tablo shared a poster showing the new stops for the trio's "Epik High Is Here Asia Pacific Tour," which includes a show in Manila on Nov. 30.
The venue for the concert and ticketing details have yet to be announced.
Apart from its solo concert, Epik High is scheduled to appear at "Hallyuween 2022," a "K-pop Halloween party" at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Oct. 29.
In February, the trio dropped the second part of its 10th full-length album "Epik High Is Here."
