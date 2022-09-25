South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High. Photo: Instagram/@blobyblo

Popular South Korean hip-hop group Epik High is bringing its concert tour to Manila in November, member Tablo announced on Saturday.

On Twitter, Tablo shared a poster showing the new stops for the trio's "Epik High Is Here Asia Pacific Tour," which includes a show in Manila on Nov. 30.

🚨EPIK HIGH IS HERE: ASIA PACIFIC TOUR CHAPTER 2 BEGINS!!!



Mark your calendar and we will see you in Manila, Kuala Lumpur & Taipei! More stops to be announced, stay tuned!!!#EpikHigh #에픽하이 #EpikHighIsHereTour pic.twitter.com/whJt8MMO7Y — tablo (@blobyblo) September 24, 2022

The venue for the concert and ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Apart from its solo concert, Epik High is scheduled to appear at "Hallyuween 2022," a "K-pop Halloween party" at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Oct. 29.

In February, the trio dropped the second part of its 10th full-length album "Epik High Is Here."

