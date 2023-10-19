Rico Blanco records own version of ‘You’ll Be Safe Here’

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM veteran Rico Blanco has released his own version of "You'll Be Safe Here," which was originally performed by his former band Rivermaya.

The re-recorded track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Blanco.

"Thank you for the incredible reception and all the shares mentions and tags. So grateful," Blanco wrote in one of his Instagram posts.

Just last Friday, Star Music released Moira dela Torre's version of "You'll Be Safe Here," which was composed by Blanco.

Dela Torre's "You'll Be Safe Here" is the official theme song of the Kapamilya series "Can't Buy Me Love" which stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle.

Dela Torre's version was arranged by Tommy Katigbak, while Jonathan Manalo was the overall record producer.



Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, TV5 and Netflix.

