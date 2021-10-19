New Thai BL series 'Bad Buddy' to stream on iWantTFC

Paano kung ang dalawang taong hindi pwedeng maging “friends”…mauuwi sa pagiging “more than friends”?!



Abangan ang #BadBuddySeries starring Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat. Simulcast release with Thailand starting October 29 with English Subtitles on iWantTFC!@DreamscapePH @GMMTV pic.twitter.com/mWXscKBSwD — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) October 19, 2021

The much-awaited Thai boys' love (BL) series "Bad Buddy" will be simulcast on iWantTFC, the streaming app said Tuesday.

"Paano kung ang dalawang taong hindi pwedeng maging 'friends'…mauuwi sa pagiging 'more than friends'?!" it said.

"Abangan ang #BadBuddySeries starring Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat. Simulcast release with Thailand starting October 29 with English Subtitles on iWantTFC!"

"Bad Buddy" will premiere on October 29 at 8:30 p.m. (Thailand time) on Channel GMM25.

In the recently released trailer, fans saw a more detailed premise and the gang members of Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat in the series.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The series revolves around Pat (Ohm Pawat) and Pran (Nanon Korapat), who have been rivals even before they were born.

Despite being polar opposites, the two got tired of the rivalry they inherited from their parents and agreed to be friends.

However, their school animosity hinders them from being friends, and possibly lovers.

This is Korapat's first BL series since the critically acclaimed "The Gifted" and its sequel "The Gifted: Graduation."

Pawat has been in the BL scene with his popular series "He's Coming To Me" together with Prachaya that is also available on iWant TFC.

ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment earlier revealed "Bad Buddy" as one of the 4 titles to stream on iWant TFC from Thai media company GMMTV.

The four titles were first announced during the "#GMMTV2020: The New Decade Begins" event late last year.

Related video: