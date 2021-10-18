WATCH: New Thai BL series ‘Bad Buddy’ trailer

Screenshot from “Bad Buddy” trailer

The much-awaited Thai boys’ love (BL) series “Bad Buddy” will premiere this October 29, as announced after its trailer launch last Friday.

In the latest trailer, fans see a more detailed premise and the gang members of Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat in the series.

The series revolves around Pat (Ohm Pawat) and Pran (Nanon Korapat) who have been rivals even before they were born.

Despite being polar opposites, the two get tired of the rivalry they inherited from their parents and agree to be friends.

However, their school animosity hinders them from being friends and possibly lovers.

This is Korapat’s first BL series since the critically acclaimed Thai series “The Gifted” and its sequel “The Gifted: Graduation.”

Pawat has been in the BL scene with his popular series “He’s Coming To Me” together with Prachaya that is also available on iWant TFC.

ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment earlier revealed “Bad Buddy” as one of the 4 titles to stream on iWant TFC from Thai media company GMMTV.

The four titles were first announced during the #GMMTV2020: The New Decade Begins event late last year.

