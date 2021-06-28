More Thai BL series soon to stream on iWant TFC this 2021

Photo from ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — More Thai boys’ love (BL) series will soon be available in the online streaming app iWant TFC this 2021.

In a tweet, ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment revealed 4 titles which will stream on the app soon from Thai media company GMMTV.

Excited to bring you these new titles this 2021! ❤️💚💙💛💜 pic.twitter.com/G0cP9SDhZy — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) June 24, 2021

The four titles were first announced during the #GMMTV2020: The New Decade Begins event last December.

Here is the list of new titles and a summary of their trailers:

Enchanté

Originally from France, Theo (Book Kasidet) returns to Thailand to study at his father’s school. He has a hard time adjusting and finds comfort in the company of Ak (Force Jiratchapong).

The two friends embark on a journey to find the guy Theo had a conversation with at the library through a written exchange in a book.

Four guys -- Saifah (Fluke Gawin), Natee (Fluke Pusit), Phupha (Aou Thanaboon), and Wayo (Boom Tharatorn) -- claim to be his “enchanté” to win his heart while he develops his relationship with Ak.

Baker Boys

Punn (Lee Thanat), a son of a billionaire and owner of a bakery, has a lot of secrets. He attracts customers with his looks and the skills of his baker Weir (Singto Prachaya).

To attract more people in the business, Weir hires Krathing (Pluem Purim), as well as Pooh (Foei Patara), Punn’s former bodyguard, as a server.

But when children start disappearing in the area, people begin suspecting the bakery.

Prachaya is known for his hit series “Sotus” and “Sotus S,” a part of the known “holy trinity” of Thai BL series.

Bad Buddy

Pat (Ohm Pawat) and Pran (Nanon Korapat) have been rivals even before they were born.

Despite being polar opposites, the two get tired of the rivalry they inherited from their parents and agreed to be friends.

However, their school animosity hinders them from being friends and possibly lovers.

This is Korapat’s first BL series since the critically acclaimed Thai series “The Gifted” and its sequel “The Gifted: Graduation.”

Pawat has been in the BL scene with his popular series “He’s Coming To Me” together with Prachaya that is also available on iWant TFC.

Not Me

To find the culprit behind the attack on his bed-ridden twin brother Black (Gun Atthaphan), White disguises as a gang leader to reveal who the traitor is.

He suspects the people closest to his brother but then develops romantic feelings for Sean (Off Jumpol).

Jumpol and Atthaphan are known for their series “Theory of Love” another member of the “holy trinity” of Thai BL series that is also available on iWant TFC.

