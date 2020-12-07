GMM TV releases first look on 'F4: Thailand', new BL series

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Thailand's GMM TV on Friday revealed the first look on "F4: Thailand," a local adaption of the hit series "Meteor Garden" along with other series the network will air soon.

During the #GMMTV2020: The New Decade Begins event, Bright Vachirawit said that he feels pressured to be playing the role equivalent to Dao Ming Si.

"I feel like a national representative," Vachirawit said in Thai.

Win Metawin, playing the role equivalent to Hua Ze Lei, added that he also feels the pressure but vowed give his best for the upcoming series.

"Of course, it's a big project. It's my second project. I'll give it my best," Metawin said in Thai.

Vachirawit and Metawin starred in the hit Thai boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "Still 2gether" under the said production company.

The F4 is this group of four rich, handsome students from the Japanese manga, “Boys Over Flowers.”

The manga was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, with the title “Meteor Garden.” It was aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, in China.

It follows the story of a girl who finds herself the apple of the eye of the F4.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Meanwhile, the network also presented new BL titles "Fish Upon The Sky," "Not Me," "Bad Buddy," and "Enchante."

Other shows that GMM TV will be airing soon are "46 Days," "An Eye for an Eye," "Drag, I Love You," "Mama Gogo," "Mr. Lipstick," "Never Too Late," "Step Darling," "Baker Boys," "The War of Flowers," "Irresistable," and "The Player."

Related video: