Jake Cuenca calls Richard Gutierrez 'legit action star'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca applauded "The Iron Heart" co-star Richard Gutierrez after their hit action series successfully concluded last Friday.

On Instagram, Cuenca praised Gutierrez for being a real-life superhero and a legitimate action star.

"I am really gonna miss working with this guy @richardgutz . It's been an absolute pleasure working with you chard it's hard to call it work when it was so much fun what a ride it truly has been. I will never get tired of saying it chard you are a real life superhero a legitimate action star on and off screen. I'm proud of what we've done here, proud of 'The Iron Heart.' We did one hell of a job," Cuenca captioned his post.

Cuenca also signed off from his character Eros in the series.

"Thank you @starcreativestv @desmdg @henrykingq @barefootwalks for this opportunity. Till the next adventure. Apollo x Erøs signing off," he added.

In the last episode of the show, Apollo (Gutierrez) completed his mission in Japan as Eros (Cuenca) was shot dead by an unidentified man.

Gutierrez's wife Sarah Lahbati also appeared with a new mission for Apollo.

There is no word yet if "The Iron Heart" will have another run on TV or will have a movie adaptation.

The action series was replaced by "Can't Buy Me Love," the first teleserye of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

