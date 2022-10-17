Vice Ganda returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Sporting a “chugug” new look, comedy superstar Vice Ganda returned to “It’s Showtime” on Monday after two weeks of not being seen on the noontime program.

Vice Ganda surprised the “madlang people” or the live studio audience by entering the stage only halfway through the traditional opening of the theme song, when it reached his solo part.

When his co-hosts pointed out his makeover — a new copper hairstyle matched with an all-black outfit including a figure-hugging corset — he quipped, “Guys, si Vice Ganda ‘to! Wala kayong bagong host!”

While he had been absent from the last two weeks of “It’s Showtime” episodes, Vice Ganda clarified that he was actually only away for a week, saying the latter week was comprised of pre-recorded episodes, as opposed to their usual live airing.

“Na-miss ko kayo, madlang people! Ang bongga ng linggong ito, magkakasama na tayo muli… Paumanhin na hindi ko kayo nakasama nang dalawang linggo. Actually, one week lang ‘yun, kaya lang taped iyon kaya nagmukhang dalawang linggo!” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Explaining his absence, he continued: “Marami lang ho akong labadang tinapos. Nag-uulan pa, ang hirap matuyo ng mga sinampay. At ngayong tuyo na, nandidito tayo, nagbabalik, magkakasama na naman tayo!”

Vice Ganda was accompanied by MC and Lassy, his long-time comedy collaborators and frequent movie sidekicks. “May shooting kasi kami, e ‘Showtime’ daw muna. Binitbit ko muna silang dalawa,” he said.

The comedian has been filming the Star Cinema movie “Partners In Crime,” a Metro Manila Film Festival entry co-starring Ivana Alawi and helmed by box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina. He has also been juggling hosting duties for the weekend musical game show “Everybody, Sing!”.

Vice Ganda’s return coincided with a crucial week for segments of “It’s Showtime,” with “Miss Q&A” holding its semifinals leading up to the Saturday finale; and “Tawag ng Tanghalan” bringing back judge and fan favorites for the “Resbakbakan” leg.

Vice Ganda is one of the original hosts of “It’s Showtime” when it premiered in 2009, and has since also become a creative pillar of the ABS-CBN program.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC