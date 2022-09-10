MANILA – The unkabogable superstar Vice Ganda is returning to the Metro Manila Film Festival – an annual event which he appeared to have mastered through the years.

The comedian has produced a total of nine movies for the Christmas season – all of which have earned at least P330 million in the box office – making him a phenomenal box-office star in Philippine cinema.

As Vice is set to release a movie for MMFF once again after two years in hiatus, director Cathy Garcia-Molina, who is at the helm of the Star Cinema film “Partners In Crime,” described the comedian as the "queen of the festival."

But the mainstay host of “It’s Showtime!” was quick to downplay the title, explaining that he does not feel pressured.

“Actually, ang mga tao lang naman ang name-mressure sa isa’t isa. Ako gusto ko lang naman gumawa ng pelikula palagi. Hindi siya pressure for me,” said Vice during a short media conference Friday.

According to him, he is most looking forward to working with Molina and Ivana Alawi in his comeback movie and get “Cathy-fied” – a term the industry used for celebrities who have worked with the blockbuster director.

“Excited talaga eko to be Cathy-fied. I expect and I am willingly embrace yung may Cathyfication — the ‘Cathyfication’ of Vice Ganda this Christmas. Lahat naman kami may kanya-kanyang brands,” he continued.

Vice admitted that he has dreamt to have a movie under Molina, who directed the two highest grossing films of all-time in the Philippines: “Hello, Love, Goodbye” and “The Hows Of Us.”

“Bago pa maging huli ang lahat, ma-experience na namin ni Ivana si Direk Cathy. Ayoko naman matapos ang career ko…tomorrow is never promised. Hindi natin alam ang mga magaganap pero bago maganap ang mga susunod na maganap ma-experience ko na si Cathy Garcia-Molina,” the comedian added.

Vice also told the director that it is fine with him to get nasty comments from her but jokingly reminded her to tell his team to capture the moment.

Aside from Molina, Vice is also excited to pair with Alawi, who has made a mark on YouTube after hitting 15 million subscribers.

He revealed that they almost had a project together before.

“Malapit siya sa akin. Hindi pa kami ganung close na close pero magaan siya sakin. Hindi naman ito bagong idea na magsama kami ni Ivana. Kahit nung dating film fest pa na di lang natuloy, nagsabi na ko gusto ko makasama si Ivana,” said Vice.

“Marami siyang sangkap. Marami siyang lasa. Hindi lang Vice Ganda brand. Mae-experience mo yung Ivana experience, may Cathy Garcia experience. This is not a Vice Ganda movie. This is a Vice Ganda-Ivana-Cathy Garcia movie.”

Produced by Star Cinema, “Partners In Crime” revolves around an ex-couple who will meet each other again before figuring in a crime. The story will journey on how they will survive the situation while having an unsettled issue between them.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema. Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria are starring the movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

