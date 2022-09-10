Vice Ganda has new assignment on his return to MMFF

Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi will star in "Partners in Crime," directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The long wait is over for the fans of Vice Ganda as the phenomenal box office superstar is returning to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this coming December.

After missing the big screen for two Christmas seasons, Vice, whose movies were huge hits through the years, is set to team up with the country’s top content creator and Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi for the movie “Partners In Crime.”

During a mini press conference Friday, the comedian expressed his excitement to shoot his Christmas gift to moviegoers.

“Punong-puno ako ng excitement, anticipation. Masaya lang ako. Masaya akong gagawin ito. Buong-buo 'yung loob ko. Handa ako. Nag-aabang na talaga ako ng araw na magsisimula kami,” said Vice.

According to the “It’s Showtime” host, he has a new assignment this Christmas: to encourage people to go back to cinemas and watch as a family anew.

“Hinahanap na rin kasi ng katawan ko, ng sistema ko. Dati ang assignment ko patawanin 'yung mga pamilya 'pag Pasko. Ngayon, ang assignment ko naman ay 'yung pabalikin sila sa sinehan ngayong Pasko,” he continued.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Natanong ko nga kung anong ginagawa ko rito kasi talaga si Vice alam naman natin siya ang reyna ng MMFF lagi. So ‘di niya ako kailangan. Kumbaga kaya na niyang patawanin 'yung tao. Kaya na niyang i-entertain,” the multi-awarded director said.

Vice revealed that there has been a clamor among his fans to create a project for the big screen again, especially on Christmas.

“Nakakatuwa din na hinahanap nila ako. Nababasa ko. Naririnig ko. Kahit yung mga malls, yung mga mall owners, nakakausap ko sila. Sinasabi nila, hinahanap nung mga pamilya 'yung pelikula ko tuwing Pasko,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alawi is in euphoria to finally work with Vice in a film, which will be released on December 25 – the same day of her birthday.

The actress has repeatedly shared how much she loves the comedian: “Yung makasama ko siya, ang saya sa puso. Even 'yung family ko sobrang happy sila.”

She admitted that long before she became a celebrity it has become their family tradition to watch Vice’s films during Christmas before celebrating her birthday.

“I really love Ate Vice kahit 'yung mama ko sa vlog kung napanood n'yo. Mahal na mahal namin siya. Sa kaniya kami tawang-tawa. Nalilimutan namin yang problems before. Mga 20-21 pa ko nun, mga lasinggera days ko,” she added.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Partners In Crime” revolves around an ex-couple who will meet each other again before figuring in a crime. The story will journey on how they will survive the situation while having an unsettled issue between them.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema. Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria are starring the movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC