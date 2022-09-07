Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria will star in the MMFF movie 'Labyu With An Accent.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – As a way of expressing their gratitude to the avid supporters of the recently concluded “The Broken Marriage Vow” and “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,” lead stars Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria have teamed up for the romantic movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

During a story conference on Wednesday, Martin said he is excited to work with Sta. Maria on the movie, an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“Ako honestly sobrang excited kasi napakapalad ng lahat ng nakakatrabaho ni Jodi kasi isa siyang napakahusay na artista,” the actor said.

"Ngayong Pasko, ito ang regalo namin."



”And then, ito na rin 'yung way ng pasasalamat namin talaga sa mga taong tumangkilik at sumama sa 'min sa aming mga teleserye. Kaya ngayong Pasko, ito ang inihahandog at inireregalo namin sa kanila.”

Sta. Maria echoed the same sentiments, adding that she is excited to work with the Kapamilya actor, who will also be directing the MMFF movie.

“Sobrang grateful ko na mapabilang sa proyektong ito. Siyempre, katrabaho si Coco Martin. Hindi ko lang siya leading man dito. First time na makakatrabaho ko siya bilang director,” she said.

“Labyu With An Accent” will be shot in the Philippines and in the US, according to the two stars. They will be touring the US, visiting several cities such as Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The stars of the film and the lean production team will be flying to the US in the first week of October. It will be Martin’s first time to leave the country since the pandemic started.

“Ito na lang ulit 'yung makakalabas ako ng bansa. Masarap 'yung pakiramdam na magshu-shooting kami doon, makikita rin natin 'yung mga kababayan natin dun para magpasalamat sa kanila kasi 'yung suportang ibinigay nila. Ito 'yung regalo namin sa kanila,” he said.

“Labyu With An Accent” will revolve around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) who come from different backgrounds. Trisha spent about 20 years living and working in the US, while Gabo has been working in different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

“Hopefully, makita ng mga tao 'yung realidad ng buhay. Meron 'tong kilig, meron 'tong katatawanan. Higit sa lahat, meron itong puso, sobrang laking puso,” Sta. Maria teased.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF along with Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

