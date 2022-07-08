MANILA -- They're back!

Kapamilya superstars Vice Ganda and Coco Martin are set to return to Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this year with their respective film projects.

This was confirmed on Friday as MMFF revealed the first 4 official entries for the 48th year of the much-awaited annual film festival.

Martin will star in the film "Labyu with an Accent" opposite Jodi Sta. Maria for ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. It will be directed by Martin himself or Rodel Nacianceno in real life.

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda will star in the movie "Partners in Crime" which will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and will also star Ivana Alawi.

Below are the first four MMFF 2022 official entries based on script submissions:

1. LABYU WITH AN ACCENT (ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc.)

Director: Rodel P. Nacianceno

Writer: Patrick Valencia

Starring: Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria

2. NANANAHIMIK ANG GABI (Rein Entertainment Productions)

Director: Philip Louie King

Writer: Shugo Praico

Starring: Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado and Heaven Peralejo

3. PARTNERS IN CRIME (ABS-CBN Film Production Inc.

& Viva Films)

Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina

Writer: Enrico Santos

Starring: Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi

4. THE TEACHER (TEN17P)

Director: Paul Soriano

Writer: Emma Villa

Starring: Joey de Leon and Toni Gonzaga



Vice Ganda's last MMFF entry was "The Mall, The Merrier" in 2019 with fellow "It's Showtime" host Anne Curtis. That same year, Martin starred in "3Pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon."