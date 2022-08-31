Cathy Garcia-Molina and Vice Ganda pose for a photo during their meeting for their MMFF entry. Instagram: @micodelrosario1

MANILA — Collaborating on a movie for the first time, box-office stalwarts Cathy Garcia-Molina and Vice Ganda thought it best to form a friendship that would hopefully translate in their output for moviegoers on Christmas Day.

Garcia-Molina and Vice Ganda’s film project, with the working title “Partners In Crime” and announced in July to co-star social media darling Ivana Alawi, is an entry to the 48th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December.

Early this month, the two were photographed together at a dinner meeting, which, according to Garcia-Molina, was initiated by the comedy superstar.

“Request ni Vice to meet me and my staff para mag-discuss ng intentions,” the in-demand director told “Cinema News.” “I brought my staff — my family na makakasama niya na lagi ko mga kasama. Ganoon din si Vice, magiging parte ng family. Kumbaga, getting to know each other. I like the idea, kasi pangit na sa first day lang [ng shooting] magki-kita-kita, ‘di ba?”

“It was fun. Movie-filled talks about love and friendship. Sinimulan namin na dapat kaming magkakaibigan para mag-translate sa film,” she explained. “Excited ako [dahil] first time lahat. Nandoon ang excitement, at the same time — ‘di naman takot — alinlangan siguro, kasi ‘di ko alam kung paano mag-wo-work. Vice has been open to me na, ‘Direk, we are one team. Magtulungan tayo to give the audience the best movie.’”

Details of the story remain under wraps, but Garcia-Molina teased that it will likely be a mix of her brand of big-screen romance and Vice Ganda’s signature laugh-out-loud comedy.

“Exciting [kasi] mas kilala ako sa love story; si Vice, comedy. So paano kami gagawa ng may love story and at the same time makakapagpatawa at makakapag-entertain? Kasi, at the end of the day, sa MMFF, dream natin makapagpasaya, especially Christmas time,” she said.

Christmas season or not, Garcia-Molina and Vice Ganda’s respective films have been tried-and-tested box-office draws in the past decade.

Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Vice Ganda had been starring in at least one film in a lead role every year since 2010, mostly entries to the annual MMFF.

All have been massive box-office hits, many of which made the list of the highest grossing Philippine films of all time. “Fantastica,” released in 2018, remains Vice Ganda’s top-grossing film, with a P596-million haul worldwide.

Garcia-Molina, meanwhile, is the director behind the country’s biggest romantic-comedy movies, including “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” which is still the Philippines’ highest grossing movie with P880 million in worldwide earnings.

“Ipokritang sabihin na ‘di namin gusto mag-number one,” Garcia-Molina said of replicating the success of her past films. “Alam natin magagaling ang ibang entries. [It’s] good competition kasi makikinabang ang audience, lahat ng viewers [dahil] nagpapagandahan ang mga pelikula. Makikinabang ang mga nanonood kasi worth the money [ang pagpunta sa sinehan]. Gusto namin mag number one, pero mas importante na nakapagpasaya kami ng mga manonood.”

