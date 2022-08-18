Cathy Garcia-Molina and Vice Ganda pose for a photo during their meeting for their MMFF entry. Instagram: @micodelrosario1

MANILA — Vice Ganda and Cathy Garcia-Molina, whose respective films have been tried-and-tested box-office draws in the past decade, met Thursday night for their first major project together.

Photos of the meeting where shared by Star Cinema marketing executive Mico del Rosario, who captioned the post: “Family. Power. Vice X Cathy #MMFF2022”.

In July, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) named four confirmed entries in its 48th edition to be held in December. Among them was “Partners in Crime,” directed by Garcia-Molina and starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi.

Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Vice Ganda had been starring in at least one film in a lead role every year since 2010, mostly entries to the annual MMFF.

All have been massive box-office hits, many of which making it the list of the highest grossing Philippine films of all time. “Fantastica,” released in 2018, remains Vice Ganda’s top-grossing film, with a P596 million haul worldwide.

Garcia-Molina, meanwhile, is the director behind the country’s biggest romantic-comedy movies, including “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” which is still the Philippines’ highest grossing movie with P880 million in worldwide earnings.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC