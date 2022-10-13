Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista shares a glimpse of her day in Paris. Instagram: @iamhearte

Sharing a glimpse of her day in Paris, actress-socialite Heart Evangelista said she is learning to become independent, including by walking alone in the City of Love despite her anxiety.

Evangelista, 37, chronicled her day in the French capital through an Instagram reel she uploaded on Thursday.

“Today I decided to walk all by myself around Paris,” she narrated, as the video showed her having breakfast at a restaurant, and visiting her favorite store as well as a pet shop.

“Those of you who know me know that I have so much anxiety when I’m by myself,” Evangelista said. “But sometimes, you [have got to] to learn how to do new things and explore and, you know, learn for yourself.”

“I’m learning to walk alone and being independent and being totally by myself. And I kind of love it!”

Evangelista has been on an extended stay Paris for several work engagements, going by her Instagram updates. In her new video on Thursday, she mentioned that she will not be living permanently in Paris.

“Hindi naman ako dito titira,” she said, as she explained her pet store visit as simply spending time with dogs. “It made my day. Just being surrounded by pets and animals just really takes away all my anxiety.”

Evangelista’s mention of learning to be independent came amid persistent rumors surrounding her marriage with Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Neither has gone on record to address the speculation, which was spurred in early September when Evangelista admitted being “in search of happiness,” her move to omit her Escudero’s surname from her social media pages, and most recently, her lack of a public greeting for the lawmaker’s birthday on October 10.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC