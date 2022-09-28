Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista. Instagram: @iamhearte

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista has heeded a viral TikTok “prayer” asking for her protection from falling victim to infidelity, notably amid speculation surrounding her own marriage.

Early this week, content creator Doc Jonna Cenica uploaded her “prayer of petition” addressed to “Our Lady Heart Evangelista,” pertaining to the actress whose photo is even used as the TikTok entry’s background.

The “intercession,” which mentions Evangelista’s name per request, goes: “Para sa mga magagandang nanampalatayang walang kabit ang asawa nila; para sa mga dyosang nagta-trabaho pa kahit milyonaryo na at pinagpalit sa mukhang paa; para sa mga nasisi pa kahit ‘yung kabiyak naman nila ang unang nangwalanghiya — Our Lady Heart Evangelista, please pray for us.”

The TikTok video proved relatable to many, having drawn some 700,000 views and over 50,000 likes within two days.

Among those who saw the entry was Evangelista herself, who commented, “Omg! Prayer granted,” with a laughing emoji — a remark that fetched some 6,000 likes.

Heart Evangelist and Sen. Chiz Escudero attend the 2022 SONA in July. Instagram: @iamhearte

The tongue-in-cheek prayer came amid rumors of Evangelista’s supposed separation from her husband of seven years, Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Neither has gone on record to address the speculation, which was spurred in early September when Evangelista admitted being “in search of happiness” and fueled by the actress’ move remove her husband’s surname from her social media pages.

