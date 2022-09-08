Heart Evangelista's mom: 'I am praying for Heart and Chiz'

MANILA -- Amid the swirl of speculations about the relationship of Senator Francis Escudero and his wife Heart Evangelista, the actress’s mother, Cecilia Ongpauco, told ABS-CBN News Thursday that she believes the couple will ride out whatever perceived challenges they are going through.

“It’s their private life so I am just praying for them,” said Ongpauco. "I know they will be OK! I’ve known Chiz to be a mature and grounded person that’s why I am happy for my daughter.”

The actress’ mother qualified, however, that she has no knowledge of the issues surrounding the couple’s current relationship. “I have not spoken to anybody,“ she stressed.

In Evangelista’s vlog in June 2021, Ongpauco credited Escudero for supporting her daughter.

“You know what I like about your marriage? You allow each other to grow. You don't stunt her growth,“ she told the couple in a cooking session. "You don't cramp her style. I think that's what's good about their marriage. He allows her to grow, mature on her own.”

Both Escudero and Evangelista have yet to address the issue of marital discord which has been brewing since Evangelista dropped her married name in her social media accounts in early August.

Nonetheless, the actress has kept her status as "wife" in her profile.

Evangelista also recently shared a vlog where she admitted that she’s going through a rough patch in her life.



“I am not gonna deny that I have been going through personal struggles. I feel a lot of pressure in my life. Basically now, I am really in a search for just being happy,” said.

Evangelista nevertheless stressed that she remains “very, very grateful [for] as long as there is life, there is hope.”

Escudero’s senate staff told ABS-CBN News no statement is forthcoming from the lawmaker.

The couple were married in February 2015 after a much-heralded conflict and eventual reconciliation between Escudero and Evangelista’s parents.

