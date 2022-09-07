WATCH: Heart Evangelista turns emotional at photo shoot

Heart Evangelista turned emotional while preparing for her photo shoot for a fashion magazine in Paris.

As seen in her Instagram Stories, she burst into tears while someone was assisting her with her necklace.

“It was a moment,” she wrote across the video, while trying to wipe away her tears.

Evangelista did not explain why she turned emotional, although it looked like she was overwhelmed.

In a separate post on Instagram, Evangelista shared the behind-the-scenes of working on the magazine cover while thanking everyone who made it as seamless as possible.

“Thank you so much to the whole team for this wonderful experience,” she said.

Over the weekend, Evangelista shared a vlog where she admitted that she’s going through some personal struggles.

“I am not gonna deny that I have been going through personal struggles. I feel a lot of pressure in my life. Basically now, I am really in a search for just being happy,” she said.

Without going into specifics, Evangelista said she remains “very, very grateful [for] as long as there is life, there is hope.”