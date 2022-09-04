MANILA – Heart Evangelista gave her followers an update about her life, admitting she is currently “going through a lot of personal stuff.”

Without going into specifics, Evangelista said though that she remains “very, very grateful [for] as long as there is life, there is hope.”

“I’ve always been such a happy person and I’ve always been somebody who just goes against the tides and just let the waves crash on me. I’m not gonna lie – I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind. But at the end of the day, I am still very, very grateful [for] as long as there is life, there is hope,” she said in her vlog posted Friday.

Despite everything she’s going through, the fashion icon said she still tries to look at the silver lining of every situation.

“I am not gonna deny that I have been going through personal struggles. I feel a lot of pressure in my life. Basically now, I am really in a search for just being happy,” she said.

Evangelista said she’s also realized “that life is also not just about the material stuff.”

“It helps a bit. I’ve been always saying how putting on the best shade of lipstick, the best clothes kinda helps to uplift your mood. But really, it’s about the simplest things in life that are very important, and that really makes a person happy. That’s where I am at now.”

Saying she is inspired by many empowered women, Evangelista believes that it is every person’s inner strength and sense of independence that also matter.

“That’s where I am at. Everything else in life is a bonus. Again I go back to being grateful. Being content doesn’t mean you can’t do more in your life. I feel like you’ve only got one life to live.”

Last month, Evangelista and her husband, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, became the subject of speculation after hawk-eyed followers noticed a change in the actress’s Instagram bio or profile information.

The actress-socialite formerly had her full name, Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero, indicated in her bio, aside from her display name Heart Evangelista — her screen name for nearly 25 years.

At some point early last month, Evangelista omitted both her maiden name, Ongpauco, and her husband’s surname, Escudero.. Instead, the name in her bio is now only, Love Marie.

The change quickly sparked speculation, with some fans expressing concern that it may have something to do with her marriage, and some chalking it up to Evangelista’s online branding.

