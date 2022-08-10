Heart Evangelista’s IG name change sparks speculation

Heart Evangelist and Sen. Chiz Escudero attend the 2022 SONA in July. Instagram: @iamhearte

MANILA — Heart Evangelista and Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero became the subject of speculation Wednesday after hawk-eyed followers noticed a change in the actress’s Instagram bio or profile information.

The actress-socialite formerly had her full name, Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero, indicated in her bio, aside from her display name Heart Evangelista — her screen name for nearly 25 years.

At some point this week, Evangelista omitted both her maiden name, Ongpauco, and her husband’s surname, Escudero, her followers pointed out. Instead, the name in her bio is now only, Love Marie.

The change quickly sparked speculation, with some fans expressing concern that it may have something to do with her marriage, and some chalking it up to Evangelista’s online branding.

Others pointed that Evangelista’s bio still includes “Wife,” and that her photos with Escudero remain visible on her Instagram page.

Evangelista and Escudero’s most recent public appearance together was on July 30, when they walked the red carpet at the GMA Gala Night.

As of writing, Evangelista has yet to comment on the speculation.