Heart Evangelista shares snippets of her personal life in a September 4 Instagram reel. Instagram: @iamhearte

MANILA — Amid rumors surrounding her marriage, actress-socialite Heart Evangelista shared an Instagram video that includes a song about overcoming hurt and healing, fueling speculation as to her status with her husband, Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Evangelista, 37, compiled clips from her recent trips, events, and personal engagements in the September 4 Instagram reel, captioned: “Snippets of life … always grateful for all the amazing adventures.”

The compilation was set to the song “Older Than I Am” by Lennon Stella, as indicated in Evangelista’s post.

As the lyrics speak of missing innocence, surviving and healing, and the urge to be reckless, Evangelista’s followers were quick to connect the sentimental song choice to the rumors swirling about her marriage with Escudero.

Heart Evangelist and Sen. Chiz Escudero attend the 2022 SONA in July. Instagram: @iamhearte

Evangelista earlier admitted in a September 2 vlog that she is going through “personal struggles,” saying she is in “search of just being happy.” That admission came a month after her fans noticed she has removed the surname of Escudero from her profile on Instagram, where she has nearly 11 million followers.

Escudero was not glimpsed in the Instagram reel Evangelista shared on September 4, several comments pointed out.

Aside from speculation, many comments on the video expressed support and gave encouraging words for Evangelista. Among them were her known friends, model-author Rissa Mananquil-Trillo and host Tim Yap.

“You are so loved! Always here for you, Heart,” Trillo wrote.

“Sending you a tight hug full of love, Missy,” Yap said.

As of writing, neither Evangelista nor Escudero, who got married in 2015, has addressed the speculation about their relationship.

The high-profile couple’s most recent public appearance together was on July 30, when they walked the red carpet at the GMA Gala Night.

