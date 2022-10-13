MANILA -- Actress and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Pamu Pamorada is getting married next year.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday, Pamorada talked about her recent engagement to her soon-to-be-husband Mitchell Hapin.

"After ng proposal, mga five days akong na-shock na hindi na ito wala-wala lang, hindi na ito boyfriend-girlfriend lang, ano na talaga ito, seryoso stage na ito. Kasi marrying na ito, papasok na tayo sa kasal sa pag-aasawa, so siyempre may kaba po. Pero mas more on masaya," Pamorada said.

"Napag-usapan namin na kung makapag-ipon kami, next year. As in ikakasal na ako, malapit na. Kasi napag-usapan namin na hindi muna kami mag-big wedding. Mag-simple wedding kami with family and mga important sa life namin 'yung kasama," Pamorada said.

"So kung magbi-big wedding kami, next year. Pero 'yung wedding na iniisip namin talaga for now is intimate lang talaga, small lang talaga siya," she added.

It was last month when Pamorada announced that she is already engaged as she posted on social media photos from her newest milestone.

Hapin also announced their engagement on social media.

In 2011, Pamorada joined "Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited" and finished in second place. She has since embarked on a showbiz career, starting with her first acting project "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan" in 2012.

Currently, Pamorada is part of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's series "2 Good 2 Be True."

