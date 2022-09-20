Daniel Padilla as Eloy and Kathryn Bernardo as Ali in ‘2 Good 2 Be True.’ ABS-CBN

After the life-saving scene showing the FAST method for stroke patients, “2 Good 2 Be True” has gone viral anew on social media, this time for a “kilig” moment between the lead characters portrayed by real-life sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

In the “Officially Together” episode of the ABS-CBN series, the newly official Ali (Bernardo) and Eloy (Daniel Padilla) discuss using a photo of each other as their phone wallpaper.

Ali brings up the idea to Eloy after her friends Queenie (Mary Joy Apostol) and Gemma (Pamu Pamorada) insist that a couple isn’t “official” unless their wallpaper is their significant other.

Ali shrugs off the idea, prompting an awkward reaction from Eloy. She figures, correctly, that her boyfriend already has her photo as his phone’s home screen — only it’s an unflattering one of her wearing a skincare face mask. Ali protests, but Eloy says the image makes him happy.

They eventually agree to take a selfie together at that moment, so they both have a new wallpaper to use. Not content with how their photo turned out on his phone, Eloy gives Ali a kiss on the cheek, taking another snap — just before he leaves and says good night.

Pwede rin ba i-wallpaper 'official' kahit na walang kayo? Sana all!😢



Papahuli ka pa ba sa kilig na hatid ng magjowa na LoyAl?! Watch the episodes of #2Good2BeTrue #2G2BT 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE on iWantTFC! https://t.co/LxVMsJDwEX pic.twitter.com/rRBRTX261t — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) September 20, 2022

The scene, which ends with Ali evidently giddy of Eloy’s gesture, has since made the rounds online.

In particular, the scene drop on the official Facebook page of Netflix — where “2 Good 2 Be True” releases episodes 3 days ahead of its TV broadcast — has amassed nearly two millions views in less than a day.

The video has also drawn some 110,000 reactions, and over 3,500 comments, with many fans expressing “kilig” or saying, in jest, that the “KathNiel” scene only served as a hurtful reminder of being single.

Even Netflix, in its caption for the scene, quipped, “Tunay po talaga akong single.”

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “2 Good 2 Be True” is also available on iWantTFC, Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, and Kapamilya Online Live.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC