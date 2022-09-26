MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Pamu Pamorada is now engaged to be married to her boyfriend, chef Mitchell Hapin.

On Sunday night, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate shared her newest milestone on social media as she posted photos from her engagement.

"The Lord is really faithful! My heart is full. In God’s perfect time talaga," Pamorada on her Instagram page.

Hapin also announced their engagement on social media.

"We’re officially engaged. Unang una sa lahat, thank you so much Lord sa blessings. 'Yung 'di na 'ko nakapagsalita dahil nakita ko s'yang umiyak. Naluha na din ako. I love you so much Pangsy," he wrote.

Fans and friends such as Kathryn Bernardo, Gelli de Belen, Alyssa Muhlach and Alexa Ilacad also took to Instagram to congratulate Pamorada and her fiancé.

In 2011, Pamorada joined "Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited" and finished in second place.

She has since embarked on a showbiz career, starting with her first acting project "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan" in 2012.

Currently, Pamorada is part of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's series "2 Good 2 Be True."

