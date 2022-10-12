'I'll be back,' Vice Ganda assures 'Showtime' fans

Vice Ganda has been a co-host of 'It's Showtime' for 13 years since its premiere. FILE/Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — “I’ll be back soon.”

These were Vice Ganda’s reassuring words on Wednesday, in response to those who noticed his nearly two-week absence from “It’s Showtime.”

The comedy superstar addressed the topic after he was tagged in a humorous video from social media personality AC Soriano, who feigned crying over Vice Ganda’s absence from the noontime program.

“Nakakaiyak lang kasi magdadalawang linggo nang wala si Meme [Vice] sa ‘Showtime.’ Hindi ko na alam kung paano tumawa,” Soriano said in the video.

As the clip made the rounds among Vice Ganda’s fans on Twitter, it eventually reached the “It’s Showtime” host, who then assured his followers of his return.

Awwwwww!!! Dami ko lang labada at sinampay. Naguuulan pa. I’ll be back soon. Love u! https://t.co/dFNPlKspzc — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 12, 2022

“Aww! Dami ko lang labada at sinampay. Nag-uuulan pa. I’ll be back soon. Love you!” Vice Ganda replied.

Vice Ganda made no specific mention of other engagements, whether personal or for work, that has affected his schedule as a mainstay of “It’s Showtime.”

However, he has been juggling hosting duties for the weekend musical game show “Everybody, Sing!” as well as the filming of the comedy flick “Partners In Crime,” a Metro Manila Film Festival entry co-starring Ivana Alawi.

Vice Ganda is one of the original hosts of “It’s Showtime” when it premiered in 2009, and has since also become a creative pillar of the ABS-CBN program.

