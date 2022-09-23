Vice Ganda returns as the host of the musical game show ‘Everybody, Sing!’. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Everybody, Sing!”, the “bayanihan” musical game show hosted by Vice Ganda, is finally returning Saturday for its sophomore season, this time with double the jackpot prize and double the hopefuls.

On the eve of its September 24 premiere, the ABS-CBN program released a trailer detailing the changes to its original format.

From 25 “SongBayanan” participants, a total of 50 will now cooperate to guess the correct lyrics in the hope of achieving the highest possible pot money amount, which will then be divided among them.

Whereas in the first season, the grand prize was P500,000, “Everybody, Sing!” will now award P1 million to a batch of “SongBayanan” who will perfect the jackpot round.

What remains the same is the vibrant transformations of Vice Ganda who, as the host, donned festive outfits or dressed up as icons for each episode of the first season, which concluded in October 2021.

Aside from being a hit on TV and online, “Everybody, Sing!” drew international recognition, with nods from the Venice TV Awards and Asian Academy Creative Awards as best program in its format.

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, won Best Entertainment Program Host in the Asian Academy Creative Awards, besting other national winners from across the region.

“Everybody, Sing!” will air Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

