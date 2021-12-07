Vice Ganda reacts to being announced Best Lifestyle/Entertainment Host in the Asian Academy Creative Awards. YouTube: Vice Ganda

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda appeared to take a moment to process that he had won best entertainment host in the Asian Academy Creative Awards, as seen in his vlog released on Tuesday.

Vice Ganda attended the awarding ceremony virtually, from his home, on December 3.

Despite his name being announced, Vice Ganda did not immediately react. It was only when his face was shown, with the “Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host” tag, that he realized he was indeed the winner.

“Oh my God, ako nanalo!” he exclaimed.

Vice Ganda bested other Asian hosts in the category, winning for his work in the ABS-CBN musical game show “Everybody, Sing!”.

The vlog then showed Vice Ganda’s impromptu speech, in full.

Visibly shocked, he began: “I don’t know what to say. I’m not prepared for a speech. I just planned to dress up and wear a lot of makeup and look good tonight, because I know this award is prestigious.”

“Seriously, thank you so much to the Asian Academy Creative Awards for this recognition,” he said.

“Congratulations to me!” Vice Ganda added, laughing. “I am just so happy. I am overwhelmed.”

He then paid tribute to the crew and creatives behind “Everybody, Sing!” and expressed gratitude to the ABS-CBN and network executives who entrusted him with the show.

“Its goal is not just to give the audience a great source of fun, laughter, and entertainment, but it became a great source of light, hope, and inspiration to a lot of Filipinos, especially in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.

“‘Everybody, Sing’ taught us that if we face any challenge together, we will all win together. Let’s just continue doing it. Let’s just play this game called life every day, not against each other, but for each other, not just for ourselves, but for our family, our community, and for everybody. If we do so, everybody wins.”