MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda was in disbelief Friday after he was named Asia’s best entertainment host, in the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA).

The “It’s Showtime” mainstay was awarded Grand Winner in the Entertainment Program Host at the ongoing AACA, besting other national winners from other countries.

“Overwhelmed!” Vice Ganda wrote on Twitter shortly after the announcement. “Ang gulo ng pakiramdam! Naiihi ako na naduduwal na di ko maintindihan. Nakakabaliw sa saya!”

Overwhelmed! Ang gulo ng pakiramdam! Naiihi ako na naduduwal na di ko maintindihan. Nakakabaliw sa saya! Thank you Lord! This is unbelievable! Shit i just won Best Entertainment Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards! Shiiiiiiitttttttt!!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 3, 2021

“Thank you Lord! This is unbelievable! S*** I just won Best Entertainment Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards!”

Vice Ganda’s singing community game show was also the national winner for Best Music/Dance Program.

Other ABS-CBN titles and personalities up for the regional grand prize were actors JM de Guzman and Nonie Buencamino, actress Sylvia Sanchez, news anchor Karen Davila, the mini-series “He’s Into Her” and its director Chad Vidanes, the drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” and the documentary “Fedelina: A Stolen Life.”