WATCH: Tense ‘Everybody Sing’ jackpot try is also an emotional triumph

MANILA -- “Everybody ,Sing,” the weekend musical game show hosted by Vice Ganda, aired by far its most tense — and frustrating — jackpot round on Sunday, with a community of professional drivers as its latest batch of contestants.

The group, comprised of jeepney, taxi, tricycle, and bus drivers, accumulated after five rounds a total of 72 seconds — the amount of time they can spend guessing 10 song titles in the jackpot round.

Each correct answer earns the entire community P5,000, while sweeping the 10-item challenge will significantly increase their prize money to P500,000.

The drivers had a winning streak through the first five songs, and then breezed through another four, despite a few mistakes.

With 17 seconds to spare, they only had one song left to guess correctly. At that point, however, their luck appeared to run out, with successive wrong answers that made them visibly frustrated.

Vice Ganda similarly appeared anxious. In a hilarious moment, the comedian feigned collapsing when a contestant, who was confident of his answer, ended up giving a wrong one still.

After nine failed attempts, the community’s time remaining was depleted to six seconds.

The 10th attempt, however, also became the final one — as the group finally got the correct title: “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas.”

Vice Ganda’s announcement that they’ve won was met with jubilant cheers and tears, with the host turning emotional, too, and admitting he was relieved that they managed to take home the half-million-peso jackpot.

“Ang sarap makita na ‘yung mga drivers natin ngayon ay nagbubunyi at nagdidiwang. Matagal-tagal na rin kayong hirap, matagal-tagal na rin kayong kumakapit sa pag-asa kahit lihim na umiiyak at nagdudusa,” he said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their livelihood.

“Deserve niyo ito, para sa inyo at para sa mga pamilya ninyo,” Vice Ganda said.

The community of drivers became the fourth batch of jackpot winners of “Everybody, Sing” since its June 5 premiere, after the batches of community pantry volunteers, massage therapists, and teachers.

“Everybody, Sing” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.