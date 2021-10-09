Photos from John Adajar's Instagram account

MMA fighter and Mister Supranational Philippines 2021 John Adajar is in for a different kind of fight after being named one of the celebrity housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10.

The athlete-model, who received the news from host Robi Domingo on streaming platform Kumu Friday, needed to complete one final task from Big Brother before officially making it to the reality show — that is to do 50 pushups in 100 seconds.

It was easy for the champion sportsman used to heavier workouts every day, finishing the challenge in less than 60 seconds.

“It will help me to get people know me more,” Adajar told Domingo of joining the reality show.

“All my life has been cursed. People see that I am always snobbish, mayabang. People didn't know that I have a golden heart. Using this platform will definitely let them know everything about me. This will be a good platform for me.”

He also revealed auditioning during the first teen edition of the show in San Pablo, Laguna but did not pass.

“Gusto ko talaga pumasok sa Bahay ni Kuya because from the first season, pumila po talaga ako before ng sobrang haba sa SM San Pablo for the Teen Edition. I am always in the final audition, from there bigla akong maka-cut,” Adajar said.

Adajar described himself as a natural leader, who wants everything organized.

He is the 11th celebrity to be named following Alyssa Valdez, KD Estrada, Madam Inutz, Anji Salvacion, TJ Valderrama, Samantha Bernardo, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, Alexa Ilacad, and Shanaia Gomez.

