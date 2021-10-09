Photos from Shanaia Gomez Instagram account]

Another celebrity newcomer has been included in the upcoming “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity edition, as Rise Artist Shanaia Gomez made the cut for the reality show.

Gomez was the 10th celebrity housemate to be announced, receiving the news from host and former housemate Robi Domingo Saturday.

The young artist, dubbed "Ang Rising Darling ng Quezon City," vowed to not disappoint Big Brother and to show good behavior inside the house.

"I think the best thing to do [is to] go in with no expectations and go with the flow. And to be on my best behavior and don't disappoint kuya," she said on streaming app Kumu.

"I am going to do my best and I want to inspire people and spread good vibes and show the Philippines who I am."

Gomez tried to enter showbiz in 2016 through commercial modeling. The following year, she planned to try acting but her difficulty in the Filipino language hindered her at first.

Two years later, Gomez joined the “Idol Philippines” where she reached the mid-rounds.

Aside from her, Alyssa Valdez, KD Estrada, Madam Inutz, Anji Salvacion, TJ Valderrama, Samantha Bernardo, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, and Alexa Ilacad were also part of the “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10.

